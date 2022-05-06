Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

WHO Estimates Nearly 15 Million People Have Died due to COVID-19

Written: 2022-05-06 08:16:12Updated: 2022-05-06 11:17:52

WHO Estimates Nearly 15 Million People Have Died due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has estimated that nearly 15 million people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

According to a WHO report released on Thursday, about 14-point-nine million people around the world died as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19 between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

The WHO said the estimated range of excess deaths was 13-point-three million to 16-point-six million over the 24-month period.

The 14-point-nine million figure means one out of 500 people around the world died given the global population of seven-point-nine billion.

The figure is two-point-seven times larger than the five-point-four million deaths officially reported to the global health body during that period.

The WHO said the latest data includes people who died from complications due to COVID-19 as well as indirect deaths, such as people who did not or could not seek treatment due to the overwhelmed health systems.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >