White House: Biden to Reaffirm US Commitment to Defense of S. Korea, Japan during Asia Tour

Written: 2022-05-06 08:20:48Updated: 2022-05-06 10:26:41

White House: Biden to Reaffirm US Commitment to Defense of S. Korea, Japan during Asia Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says U.S. President Joe Biden will reaffirm the U.S.’ commitment to the defense of South Korea during his visit to Seoul later this month.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday that President Biden will visit South Korea and Japan to hold bilateral talks with incoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Psaki said the leaders will discuss ways to deepen their security partnerships and economic ties as well common challenges such as COVID-19.

The spokesperson then said that in light of North Korea's continued destabilizing actions in the region, including the test launch of multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles, President Biden will make clear the U.S.' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan.

She added that Biden will reiterate that the U.S.' commitment, including its extended deterrence commitments, is ironclad.
