Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Agree to Enhance Ties on Joint Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States have reaffirmed the robust alliance and agreed on close cooperation between defense authorities of the two nations a day after the ballistic missile launch by North Korea.According to Seoul's defense ministry, Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin held phone talks on Thursday and condemned the North's missile launch as a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. The defense chiefs also denounced any actions that threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.The ministry said the two sides agreed to closely cooperate on deterrence through the resolute South Korea-U.S. alliance and to enhance the combined defense posture.The defense chiefs likely shared their assessments and analyses of the North's latest missile launch.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 12:03 p.m. on Wednesday. The missile reportedly flew 470 kilometers peaking at an altitude of 780 kilometers.