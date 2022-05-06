Menu Content

US Senate Votes to Confirm Goldberg as US Ambassador to S. Korea

Written: 2022-05-06 08:37:37Updated: 2022-05-06 10:34:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate has approved President Joe Biden's nominee for the U.S. new ambassador to South Korea.

The Senate held a plenary session on Thursday and voted unanimously to confirm Philip Goldberg to serve as U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Goldberg is likely to take office as soon as he is formally appointed by President Biden. When he takes office, the new envoy is expected to lead preparations for Biden's upcoming visit to South Korea, set for May 20.

According to the White House, Goldberg is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Colombia. He also served as State Department coordinator for implementing UN sanctions against North Korea during the Obama administration. 

Goldberg will replace Harry Harris, who stepped down in January last year when President Joe Biden took office.
