US State Dept. Urges Int'l Community to Send Strong Signal to N. Korea over Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that North Korea's recent series of ballistic missile launches are insults to United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, calling on the international community to send a strong signal to the North over the provocations.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position during a press briefing when asked about a possible failure to pass fresh sanctions against the North by the UNSC.Price said that the U.S. is discussing the resolution with its allies and partners around the world, beginning with its treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific region.The spokesperson called the North Korean programs for ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons a challenge to the UN and a threat to Security Council resolutions aimed at securing peace.Price said it is vital that the international community send a very clear signal to Pyongyang that its provocations will not be tolerated, emphasizing that such actions will not improve its strategic positioning and the world will respond accordingly.