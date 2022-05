Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has accepted the resignation of Prosecutor General Kim O-su, who offered to step down last month in protest of reform bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative powers.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press briefing on Friday that Moon had accepted Kim's resignation.Park said the president, however, turned down resignation offers by other chief prosecutors due to concerns about possible harm to the people resulting from a vacuum in prosecution services.Kim, his deputy and the chiefs of all six high prosecutors offices across the nation offered to resign en masse on April 22 in protest against the controversial bills.The bills passed in parliament and were promulgated by Moon on Tuesday.