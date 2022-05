Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will visit the Seoul National Cemetery on the last day of his term next Monday.The presidential office said on Friday that the president, together with First Lady Kim Jung-sook and Cabinet members, will honor the fallen after offering flowers and burning incense.The president and the first lady will then visit the burial site of independence activists at Hyochang Park in Seoul’s Yongsan District.Moon had visited this burial site on Liberation Day in 2017, becoming the first incumbent president to make such a visit on that holiday. He continued to make frequent visits throughout his term on Liberation Day and the March First Independence Movement Day.Moon is scheduled to deliver his farewell address on Monday morning, wrapping up his five-year term.