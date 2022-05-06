Data: S. Korea, Japan Have Lowest Percentage of Under-15 Population in the World

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that South Korean and Japanese children under 15 years old make up for the lowest percentage of their population compared to other countries.According to statistics released by Seoul's Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Thursday, the under-15 population in the nation amounted to some six million, accounting for eleven-point-seven percent of its total population as of April.Data released by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications found that Japan posted the same percentage for the age group as of April 1.This percentage for the two countries is the lowest in the world.According to data compiled by the United Nations and the Japanese internal affairs ministry, South Korea and Japan had the smallest percentage of children among 35 countries with a population of more than 40 million.Italy had the second lowest percentage of children under 15 followed by Germany, Spain and Ukraine.