Domestic Top S. Korean Actress Being Treated at Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

Top South Korean actress Kang Soo-yeon is being treated at the hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday afternoon.



First responders said they were dispatched to Kang’s residence in Gangnam District at around 5:48 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call from her family. The actress's heart had stopped and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. She has yet to regain consciousness.



The 55-year-old actress, who had complained of a migraine earlier that morning, was diagnosed with a cerebral hemorrhage on arrival at the emergency ward.



Kang debuted as a child actor at the mere age of four and went on to become the first South Korean to receive the best actress award at the Venice International Film Festival in 1987 for her role in “The Surrogate Womb.”



Kang also won the best actress award at the 16th Moscow International Film Festival for her role in the 1989 Buddhist-themed movie, “Come, Come, Come Upward.”



The latest news comes as Kang was set to make a comeback this year with a lead role in a new Netflix original sci-film directed by Yeon Sang-ho.