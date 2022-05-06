Police Hand over Woori Bank Embezzlement Case to the Prosecution

Photo : KBS News

Police have handed over to the prosecution an employee of Woori Bank and his younger brother suspected of embezzling more than 61 billion won in bank funds.The police at Seoul’s Namdaemun Station forwarded the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday morning, physically detaining the two men and charging them with embezzlement.The employee, surnamed Jeon, has also been charged with forging and using both official and private documents.Jeon, who worked at Woori Bank for over ten years, allegedly embezzled a total of some 61-point-four billion won on three occasions between 2012 and 2018.Jeon turned himself in last Wednesday after the bank filed a criminal complaint against him with the police. He was arrested on Saturday and his brother the next day for alleged collusion.Police will continue to question bank officials as witnesses and seek to determine whether there were any other accomplices besides Jeon’s brother and where the embezzled funds were used.