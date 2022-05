Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has picked former presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung as a candidate for the parliamentary by-elections slated to be held during the June 1 local elections.According to DP spokesperson Koh Yong-jin on Friday, the leadership asked Lee to run for the seat to secure a victory, and Lee accepted the request.Lee will run for a National Assembly seat representing a constituency in Gyeyang, Incheon. The former governor of Gyeonggi Province has not previously served as a national lawmaker in his career.The constituency was vacated after former Rep. Song Young-gil decided to run for mayor of Seoul.The parliamentary by-elections will be held in seven constituencies, taking place concurrently with the local elections.