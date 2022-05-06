Menu Content

Consultative Body on Dog Meat Consumption To Extend Operations

Written: 2022-05-06 12:25:50Updated: 2022-05-06 13:44:00

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consultative body on dog meat consumption will extend operations for another two months as it works to resolve the sensitive issue.

The joint government-civilian committee said on Friday that the members agree in principle that an end to dog meat consumption is befitting of the times, but a consensus on how to achieve that objective has yet to be reached.

The 21-member task force was established last December to start social discussions on the issue and come up with policy recommendations.

The body has so far carried out a nationwide field survey of dog farms and conducted a poll on public awareness of the issue as part of its efforts to reach a compromise.

Current law in South Korea includes the Animal Protection Act, but this law was primarily written to prevent the cruel slaughter of dogs and cats, while not specifically addressing the consumption of dog meat.
