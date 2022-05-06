Foreign Guest List for Yoon's Inauguration Unveiled

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration ceremony committee confirmed a list of foreign dignitaries attending the event.At a press conference on Friday, the committee confirmed that the U.S. will entrust Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, to lead a delegation to the inauguration ceremony.The eight-member delegation will include Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh as well as four high-profile Korean Americans, including Marilyn Strickland, one of the first three Korean American congresswomen, and Min Jin Lee, author of the best-selling book “Pachinko.”Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, considered one of the closest aides to Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the inauguration as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region. Wang will be the highest-ranking Chinese official ever to attend a South Korean president's inauguration.Japan will dispatch former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, with the latter reportedly slated to meet Yoon separately to deliver a letter from the Japanese prime minister.Other high-level guests will include Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri.