CIO Clears Yoon of Dereliction of Duty Charges Linked to Fraud Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has cleared President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol of charges that he conducted an insufficient investigation into a financial fraud scandal involving Optimus Asset Management.The agency announced the decision on Friday, clearing charges of power abuse and dereliction of duty against Yoon and two other senior prosecutors who had handled the case.A civic group filed a complaint in February of last year alleging that Yoon and others did not properly look into the hedge fund scandal before closing the case. It claimed that a thorough investigation could have prevented investor losses.The CIO said that failure to open a compulsory investigation, such as the tracing of bank accounts, does not constitute a dereliction of duty. It also noted that at the time, the chief prosecutor overseeing the case had ordered a supplementary probe.Earlier this week, the CIO also cleared the president-elect of election meddling suspicions dating back to the 2020 parliamentary elections when Yoon was serving as prosecutor general.