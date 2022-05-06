Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Health Authorities Working to Minimize Unused Vaccine Disposal

Written: 2022-05-06 15:13:03Updated: 2022-05-06 16:48:45

Health Authorities Working to Minimize Unused Vaccine Disposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have decided to look for efficient ways to prevent discarding unused COVID-19 vaccines.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that it had created a task force to work toward minimizing the disposal of unused vaccines. Options under consideration include the donation of surplus shots to other countries or an agreement with manufacturers to adjust the supply schedule.

Health authorities have explained, however, that it is important to maintain existing supply contracts in case a new strain of the virus appears during the second half of the year.

In the event that a new virus variant does not occur, health authorities have said they are both working with vaccine manufacturers to adjust the schedule as well as finding countries that are in need of vaccines through the foreign ministry.

More than 3 million doses have been disposed of during the last 14 months, with about 15 million doses available to be administered.

As of Friday, nearly 87 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated while more than 64 percent have received their booster shots.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >