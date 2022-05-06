Yoon Holds Phone Talks with Canadian PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol held phone talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and discussed cooperative efforts to stabilize global supply chains.In a written briefing on Friday, Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said the president-elect thanked Trudeau for congratulating him on his election win.In the phone call, Yoon urged the two sides to cooperate in various sectors ranging from cutting-edge technology to energy, health and climate change and called for expanded coordination in stabilizing supply chains.Yoon also noted that bilateral ties will take another leap forward next year as the two nations celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, and called for a continued effort by both countries to safeguard international rules and shared values as they approach the North Korea issue.The Canadian leader said he looks forward to meeting Yoon in person at an early date.On Friday morning, Yoon also met with Indian Ambassador to Seoul Sripriya Ranganathan and expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier message of congratulations.Yoon called for advancing cooperation in high-tech industries and more active personnel exchanges with India.