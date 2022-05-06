Last Month was 2nd Warmest April on Record

Photo : YONHAP News

Last month was the second warmest April on record for South Korea with an average temperature of 13-point-eight degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, the warmest April in the past 50 years was in 1998, which averaged 14-point-seven degrees.The average temperature for April between 1991 and 2020 has been 12-point-one degrees, with last month registering an average one-point-seven degrees higher.In particular, the daily average reading set new highs for three days in a row from April 10.The KMA said a migratory high pressure front from China had a continuous impact on the Korean Peninsula last month, increasing the number of sunny days. The high frequency of warm southerly winds was another factor that pushed up temperatures.Daylight hours totaled 253 last month, up by more than 17 hours over past years. The country recorded 60 millimeters of precipitation nationwide, nearly 30 millimeters less than the past average.