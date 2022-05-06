Two Former Presidential Nominees Running in Parliamentary By-Elections

Photo : KBS News

The parliamentary by-elections to be held alongside the local elections on June 1 is about to become a mini presidential election with two former presidential nominees throwing their hats in.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) announced on Friday that it picked former Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung as its candidate to represent a constituency in Gyeyang, Incheon.According to DP spokesperson Koh Yong-jin, the leadership asked Lee to run for the seat to secure a victory, and Lee accepted the request.Ahn Cheol-soo, formerly the candidate for the People's Party, which merged with the main opposition People Power Party, also said on Friday that he will run in the elections to helm the party's victory in the Seoul metropolitan area.He will run for a constituency in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province.The parliamentary by-elections will be held in seven constituencies, taking place concurrently with the local elections.