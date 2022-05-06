Ahn Cheol-soo Declares Bid to Run in Parliamentary By-election

Photo : KBS News

Presidential transition committee chairman Ahn Cheol-soo has declared his bid to run in the parliamentary by-elections on June 1 to represent Bundang-A District in Seongnam city.Speaking to reporters Friday, the former medical doctor and software specialist pledged his utmost efforts to score a victory not only in Bundang but across the capital region for the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).The former presidential candidate, who bowed out to support the PPP's Yoon Suk Yeol, said more parliamentary wins can help develop Gyeonggi Province and boost cooperation with the central government.Ahn added there have been heartfelt requests from within and outside the party that he throw his hat into the ring.He also noted that AhnLab, the software firm which he founded, was the first to build its office building in the Pangyo area in Bundang, which has now become a Korean Silicon Valley.The Bundang constituency was previously held by President-elect Yoon's former spokesperson Kim Eun-hye, who is now running for governor of Gyeonggi Province in the June 1 local elections.