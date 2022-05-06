Chinese Vice President to Attend Yoon's Inauguration as Xi's Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration as the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a briefing on Friday that Wang will visit South Korea and attend Yoon's inauguration set for next Tuesday as Xi's special envoy, leading the delegation from Beijing.The spokesperson added consultation is under way between the two nations on details of the visit.The vice president may pay a visit to Yoon and deliver an verbal message or a personal letter from Xi.Asked about the reasons for sending Wang to the ceremony, the spokesperson said South Korea and China are close neighbors and important cooperative partners. He also expressed hope that this will help maintain momentum in the development of their friendly ties.