Written: 2022-05-06 19:08:17Updated: 2022-05-06 21:49:42

2022 Asian Games Postponed as China Battles COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The Asian Games, originally slated to be held in Hangzhou in China in September, have reportedly been postponed indefinitely.

The 19th Asian Games were initially scheduled to take place in the capital city of Zhejiang Province in eastern China September 10-25.

According to the Chinese state media CCTV, the Olympic Council of Asia(OCA) announced the delay of the sporting event in a statement on Friday.
 
It said the new dates for the event will be announced at a later date. 

According to South Korea's Olympic committee, the OCA held a meeting on Friday in Uzbekistan and unanimously approved the postponement of the games. The OCA also decided to form a task force with Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee to set the new dates.

It's highly likely that the games will be held next year. 

The reason for the delay is reportedly the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in China.
