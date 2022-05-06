Menu Content

Report: US Sees N. Korea May Be Ready to Test Nuke by End-May

Written: 2022-05-06 19:15:01Updated: 2022-05-06 19:21:43

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. defense and intelligence authorities have reportedly assessed that North Korea will likely be ready to resume nuclear tests this month. 

Quoting multiple government officials, CNN reported on Thursday that U.S. authorities came to the conclusion that North Korea is making preparations for nuclear tests at its Punggye-ri testing site and that they may come at the end of this month. 

Recent satellite imagery from 38 North and other observers of the Kim Jong-un regime noted signs of personnel and vehicle activities near the test site. 

CNN said U.S. authorities, however, have not discerned whether the North has placed nuclear material in one of the underground tunnels at the site. 

If the North resumes a nuclear test, it would be its seventh, some five years after the sixth in September 2017.
