New COVID-19 Cases at 39,600

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases have climbed to just under 40-thousand, the lowest figure for a Saturday in the past 13 weeks.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 39-thousand-600 infections were confirmed throughout Friday including 26 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload has surpassed 17-point-five million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by four from the previous day at 419.Friday saw 83 deaths raising the death toll to 23-thousand-289. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.Just over 20 percent of ICU beds are occupied while more than 244-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home nationwide.On the vaccination front, 86-point-eight percent of the population are double jabbed and 64-point-six percent are boosted with a third shot. A mere one-point-six percent of children aged five to eleven have received their first vaccine dose. While 23 percent of those aged 60 and older have received a second booster.