Yoon Chairs Security Meeting, Vows Airtight Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has chaired his first security meeting at the National Crisis Management Center set up at the new presidential office in Yongsan.The office of Yoon's spokesperson said the meeting was held with Cabinet nominees on Friday afternoon to inspect current security conditions amid speculation of an impending nuclear test by North Korea.The office said the meeting was designed to familiarize with response protocols such as convening the National Security Council when contingencies occur.Participants discussed ways to deter North Korea's provocations and potential responses including those coordinated with the international community.Yoon stressed airtight national security and vowed to take practical steps to bolster defense capabilities against North Korean threats.Yoon's office said all preparations have been concluded for the crisis management center which has been operating around the clock since Thursday. The center will take over all powers from the outgoing administration on Tuesday, Yoon's inauguration day.