'Squid Game' and Director Ryoo Seung-wan Win Top Honors at Baeksang Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

The hit Netflix series "Squid Game" and Ryoo Seung-wan, director of the film "Mogadishu," have won grand prizes at this year's 58th Baeksang Arts Awards."Squid Game" and Ryoo each clinched the highest honor in TV and film respectively at the awards held Friday night in Ilsan.This year in particular, original TV series produced by streaming services made notable strides."Squid Game" won three prizes including best director and best artwork. The military series "D.P.", another Netflix original, also snatched three trophies including best drama, best supporting actor and best new actor. "Juvenile Justice" was recognized for best screenplay and "Hellbound" for best supporting actress.In the film category, "Mogadishu" and "Kingmaker" each grabbed three awards.Established in 1964, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious names in South Korean entertainment and covers the small and big screen as well as theater.The event returned to an in-person format this year after being held without an audience for the past two years amid the pandemic.