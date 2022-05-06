Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

'Squid Game' and Director Ryoo Seung-wan Win Top Honors at Baeksang Awards

Written: 2022-05-07 14:06:40Updated: 2022-05-07 14:14:10

'Squid Game' and Director Ryoo Seung-wan Win Top Honors at Baeksang Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

The hit Netflix series "Squid Game" and Ryoo Seung-wan, director of the film "Mogadishu," have won grand prizes at this year's 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. 

"Squid Game" and Ryoo each clinched the highest honor in TV and film respectively at the awards held Friday night in Ilsan. 

This year in particular, original TV series produced by streaming services made notable strides. 

"Squid Game" won three prizes including best director and best artwork. The military series "D.P.", another Netflix original, also snatched three trophies including best drama, best supporting actor and best new actor. "Juvenile Justice" was recognized for best screenplay and "Hellbound" for best supporting actress.

In the film category, "Mogadishu" and "Kingmaker" each grabbed three awards.

Established in 1964, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious names in South Korean entertainment and covers the small and big screen as well as theater.

The event returned to an in-person format this year after being held without an audience for the past two years amid the pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >