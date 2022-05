Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has staged yet another provocation, just three days before the inauguration of a new South Korean president.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Saturday afternoon.Details of the launch including the range and altitude are being analyzed. In the case of a ballistic missile, military authorities customarily alert the media within minutes of detecting the event.On Wednesday, the regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.Saturday's launch is its 15th provocation this year alone.