S. Korean Film Icon Kang Soo-youn Dies at 55

Photo : YONHAP News

Iconic movie star Kang Soo-youn died on Saturday at the age of 55.Kang, the first South Korean actor to win a Venice International Film Festival award, died of a cerebral hemorrhage at a hospital in southern Seoul at around 3 p.m. Saturday, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest.She had been receiving medical treatment at the hospital after falling unconscious at her home Thursday.A memorial altar has been set up at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul and the funeral service will be held on Wednesday.Born in 1966 in Seoul, Kang debuted as a child actor at age four and went on to become the first South Korean to receive the best actress award at the Venice International Film Festival in 1987 for her role in “The Surrogate Womb.”Kang also won the best actress award at the 16th Moscow International Film Festival for her role in the 1989 Buddhist-themed movie, “Come, Come, Come Upward.”Kang was set to make a comeback this year with a lead role in a new Netflix original sci-fi film directed by Yeon Sang-ho.