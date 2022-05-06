JCS: N. Korea Fires Suspected SLBM toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Saturday afternoon.The JCS said that it detected the launch of a short-range ballistic missile from waters off the North’s eastern coastal city of Sinpo in South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea at 2:07 p.m. It added the missile flew about 600 kilometers at a top altitude of 60 kilometers.The North fired a SLBM in the same area on October 19 of last year.The South Korean military reportedly believes the latest missile was similar to the SLMB launched last October after analysis of preliminary data and intelligence on the launch. It said intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting analysis of additional data.The latest launch comes just three days after the North fired another projectile presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang to the East Sea. It said intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing additional data.The JCS strongly urged North Korea to immediately halt the provocations, saying that the recent series of missile launches are serious and threatening acts that undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.