Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League has scored his 20th goal of the season to set a new career high for league goals.Son scored an opener in the second half of a match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, England on Saturday. The game ended in a 1 to 1 draw.It is the first time for Son to score 20 or more goals in a season since his debut in the European leagues. Son set a fresh career high after setting a record of 19 goals in a season in the previous match against Leicester City.With 20 goals, Son is now just two goals behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, the seasonal Premier League award given to the top scorer.