Events Held Nationwide to Mark Buddha's Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

Ceremonies were held on Sunday at temples nationwide to celebrate Buddha's birthday.Jogye Temple, the headquarters of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism in central Seoul, held a ceremony at 10 a.m. to mark the Buddha's two-thousand-566th birthday.Politicians and religious figures attended the main ceremony, including President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and Ven. Wonhaeng, leader of the Jogye Order.In a speech, Ven. Wonhaeng, said that this year's Buddha's birthday, which falls on Parents' Day, is the day for people to thank their parents and seniors. He said the spirit of parents is love, sympathy, joy and calmness, just like Buddha's.President-elect Yoon said in his congratulatory speech that if people practice Buddha's teachings and fulfill their responsibility for the community, every day will be filled with hope.In a posting on social media, President Moon Jae-in prayed for the spring of healing and hope on Buddha's birthday. Moon wrote that temples and streets are again filled with vitality and energy, and thanked the Buddhist sector for calling off lantern lighting festivals in order to join the fight against COVID-19.