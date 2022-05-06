N. Korea Remains Silent about Saturday's SLBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media remain silent about Saturday's firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).As of Sunday morning, key media outlets including the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, have yet to report on the SLBM firing carried out on Saturday afternoon.The North has typically featured coverage with accompanying photos of its missile launches the day after via state-run media.Saturday's SLBM launch came just three days after the North launched what appeared to be a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).North Korean media outlets did not mention the apparent ICBM launch as well.It is considered unusual for Pyongyang to stay silent when it comes to their missile launches. On March 17, North Korean media made no mention after the North's missile test ended in failure the previous day.