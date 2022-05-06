US Condemns N. Korea's Apparent SLBM Launch, Reaffirms Ironclad Security Commitment

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea's firing of an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Saturday, reaffirming its commitment to the security of South Korea.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired what appeared to be an SLBM from waters off the North’s eastern coastal city of Sinpo in South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.The U.S. State Department told Yonhap News on Saturday that Washington condemns the North's missile launch, calling it a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and a threat to the North's neighbors and the international community.The department urged Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, while committing its "ironclad commitment" to the security of South Korea and Japan.The Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is aware of the ballistic missile launch and is closely consulting with its allies and partners.The command assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to its allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the North’s illicit weapons program.