Politics

Lee Jae-myung Declares Bid to Run in Incheon By-election

Written: 2022-05-08 14:10:42Updated: 2022-05-08 14:25:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, who lost the March 9 presidential election by a close margin, declared his bid to run for a parliamentary seat in Incheon.

Lee announced his candidacy on Sunday morning in a press conference in Gyeyang, vowing to win in the Gyeyang-B district in Incheon and lead the Democratic Party (DP) to a majority victory in the June 1 local elections.

The electoral district has been vacant since former DP Chair Song Young-gil resigned in order to run for Seoul mayor in the local elections.

By-elections will be held concurrently on June 1 to fill vacant parliamentary seats in seven districts across the nation.

Meanwhile, Ahn Cheol-soo, the head of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee, will also declare his bid to run in the parliamentary by-elections.

Ahn is set to hold a press conference at the National Assembly on Sunday afternoon to formally announce his candidacy. Ahn earlier said he will run in Bundang-A district in Seongnam City.
