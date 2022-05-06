Lee Jae-myung Declares Bid to Run in Incheon By-election

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, who lost the March 9 presidential election by a close margin, declared his bid to run for a parliamentary seat in Incheon.Lee announced his candidacy on Sunday morning in a press conference in Gyeyang, vowing to win in the Gyeyang-B district in Incheon and lead the Democratic Party (DP) to a majority victory in the June 1 local elections.The electoral district has been vacant since former DP Chair Song Young-gil resigned in order to run for Seoul mayor in the local elections.By-elections will be held concurrently on June 1 to fill vacant parliamentary seats in seven districts across the nation.Meanwhile, Ahn Cheol-soo, the head of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee, will also declare his bid to run in the parliamentary by-elections.Ahn is set to hold a press conference at the National Assembly on Sunday afternoon to formally announce his candidacy. Ahn earlier said he will run in Bundang-A district in Seongnam City.