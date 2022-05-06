Moon to Leave Presidential Office at 6 PM after Farewell Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will leave the presidential office on Monday before his five-year term ends at midnight.Moon will visit the Seoul National Cemetery in the Dongjak area and the burial site of independence activists at Hyochang Park in Seoul's Yongsan District on Monday morning.After the visit, President Moon will deliver his farewell speech at 10 a.m. at the main hall of the presidential office, wrapping up his five-year term.In the afternoon, Moon will meet with Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, who are visiting Seoul to attend the inauguration of incoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook will then leave the presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae at 6 p.m. and stay at an undisclosed location in Seoul overnight.On Tuesday, Moon will attend Yoon's inauguration and head to his private residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province via a KTX bullet train at noon.