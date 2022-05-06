'Japanese Top Diplomat to Meet Yoon to Deliver Kishida's Letter'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will reportedly deliver a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to incoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to Japan's Jiji Press on Sunday, Hayashi will visit South Korea on Monday and Tuesday to attend Yoon's inauguration and deliver Kishida's letter to Yoon.Coordination is reportedly underway to arrange a meeting after Yoon's inauguration.Kishida's letter is seen as a reply to Yoon's letter delivered by the president-elect's policy consultation delegation during its visit to Tokyo late last month.Jiji Press said Hayashi is expected to ask South Korea to show its commitment to improving relations with Japan through "action rather than words."The Japanese top diplomat told reporters on Friday that cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as with the United States, is indispensable for the stability in the region including their response to North Korea. He also said that relations between Seoul and Tokyo remain extremely strained due to issues of wartime labor and sexual slavery, but they should not be left unattended.