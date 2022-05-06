New Gov't to Announce Extra Budget Later This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The new government of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to announce details of its extra budget plan later this week.According to Yoon's transition committee, the Ministry of Economy and Finance will announce the details of the extra budget later this week after Yoon's inauguration, set for Tuesday.The first extra budget under Yoon's incoming government, the second of the year, is aimed at providing disaster relief funds for over five-point-five million small businesses.The budget is expected to be around 34 to 36 trillion won.During the campaign, Yoon pledged a 50 trillion-won support package to compensate for businesses hit by COVID-19 pandemic.Yoon's transition team earlier said the new government would allocate 33-point-one trillion won or more for the compensation to match the campaign pledge when added with the 16-point-nine trillion won extra budget created under the current Moon government in February.