The National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Han Dong-hoon on Monday after delaying it for a few days.The assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee will convene a plenary session on Monday morning to hold the hearing.The committee members are expected to focus on Han's opinions on the prosecution reform bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative powers. Han has publicly expressed his opposition to the bills that were recently passed in parliament.The lawmakers are also expected to grill Han on allegations surrounding his family members.The hearing for trade, industry, and energy minister nominee Lee Chang-yang is also scheduled for Monday.