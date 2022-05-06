S. Korea's Int'l Air Passenger Traffic Jumps 55% in April

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's number of international air passengers jumped nearly 50 percent on-month in April as the government lifted the quarantine requirement for international arrivals.According to data by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, the number of passengers who traveled on international and domestic routes from local airports reached three-point-78 million in April, up 31-point-two percent from a month earlier.About 644-thousand passengers flew on international routes in April, jumping 55-point-four percent from a month earlier. From a year earlier, the figure soared nearly 260 percent.The rise is apparently due to the government's move to lift a seven-day quarantine for fully vaccinated overseas travelers from March 21.The air passengers for domestic flights came to nearly two-point-47 million in April, up 27-point-one percent on-month.