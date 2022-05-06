Ahn Cheol-soo Declares Bid for Parliamentary Seat in Bundang

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahn Cheol-soo, the head of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee, has declared his bid to run for a parliamentary seat in Bundang in Gyeonggi Province.Ahn announced his candidacy on Sunday in a press conference at the National Assembly, vowing to win in the electoral district to pave the way for the success of the new government.Ahn will run in the Bundang-A District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.Ahn criticized Lee Jae-myung, formerly the mayor of Seongnam, governor of Gyeonggi and Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate, for running for a parliamentary seat in Incheon.Ahn said that Lee has no ties at all with the district, and he is running there to avoid the judgment of local residents of Seongnam and Gyeonggi Province and to secure an easy victory in a DP stronghold.The nation is set to hold local elections on June 1, and by-elections will be held concurrently to fill vacant parliamentary seats in seven districts across the nation.