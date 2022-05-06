New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 20,601

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases fell to around 20-thousand amid a continued downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 20-thousand-601 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day including 19 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-564-thousand-999.The daily tally halved from a day ago, but rose by 525 from a week ago.It marks the first time in eight weeks that Monday tallies posted growth from the prior week.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients dropped by two from the previous day to 421, remaining in the 400 range for the tenth consecutive day.Sunday saw 40 deaths, down 31 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 23-thousand-400, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.Just over 20 percent of ICU beds are occupied, while more than 241-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home nationwide, down eleven thousand from a day ago.