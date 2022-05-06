N. Korea Calls for Tightening of Anti-virus Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media called on citizens to maintain alertness against COVID-19, amid speculation of a possible outbreak of the virus in the country.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, made the call on Monday, saying that the pandemic is still raging around the world without any signs of subsiding at all.The paper emphasized that all members of the society should remain alert and aware of their duties and responsibilities as citizens in the fight against the virus.The report also stressed that in the prolonged fight against the virus, losing vigilance and alertness is the most dangerous enemy, warning that violations of anti-virus rules by a single person could lead to a collapse of the country's quarantine system.North Korea, which has yet to begin vaccinations of its people, repeatedly claimed that it has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.