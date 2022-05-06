Menu Content

Survey: Over 67% of S. Koreans Believe in Need for Anti-Discrimination Laws

Written: 2022-05-09 10:19:32Updated: 2022-05-09 10:56:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission has called on the National Assembly to pass anti-discrimination laws as it cited a recent survey that found that nearly seven out of ten people support the legislation of such laws.

The commission on Sunday pointed to a survey of some one-thousand adults nationwide that found that 67-point-two percent of respondents believe there is a need to enact such laws to create a fair society.

The survey also found that nearly 67 percent of respondents believe that discrimination in society is serious and 75 percent agreed that tackling discrimination is a social issue.

The commission said the survey’s findings showed the public’s high level of support for anti-discrimination laws that are pending in parliament.

In the 21st National Assembly, four bills banning discrimination have been submitted but no dates have yet been set for deliberations.

The survey, conducted by pollster Realmeter on April 26 and 27, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-09 percentage points.
