Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary defense committee has approved a confirmation hearing report on defense minister nominee Lee Jong-sup.The National Defense Committee unanimously approved the adoption of the report in a full session on Monday.In the report, the committee assessed that Lee has strategic leadership skills as well as abundant experience and expertise on defense policies and military operations, having served in key posts during his 39 years in the military.However, the report also expressed regret over Lee’s failure to give firm opinions on plans to relocate the presidential office and the defense ministry.Lee’s confirmation hearing report was the fifth hearing report for a Cabinet member nominee by the incomming government that the National Assembly has approved.