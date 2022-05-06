Justice Minister Nominee Reiterates Opposition to Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister nominee Han Dong-hoon has again expressed his opposition to two bills designed to reduce the prosecution’s investigative powers, saying the bills are of great concern to the public.During his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday, Han said the bills will make it difficult to punish corrupt politicians and public officials, adding the damage that the people will suffer in that process is crystal clear. His comment came as the bills are set to go into effect later this fall.The nominee, meanwhile, vowed to create a neutral and fair prosecution if he becomes justice minister.He said true prosecutorial reform is about establishing a system trusted by the people by punishing those who are corrupt without concern for those who are in power.Han said he will refrain from exercising the minister’s right to command investigations in order to boost the prosecution’s political neutrality and fairness while setting up a balanced system between prosecutors and police through responsible investigations.