Pres. Moon Hopes S. Korea Will Carry on History of Reaping Success

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed hope that the incoming government will inherit and advance the achievements of previous governments to continue South Korea’s history of reaping success.Moon made the remark in his farewell address at the presidential office on Monday, marking his last day in office.The president said uniting the people is the most important task, stressing that the nation will be able to move forward toward true success with more momentum if it pursues national unity.On inter-Korean relations, Moon said he hopes the two Koreas will resume dialogue and continue efforts toward denuclearization and establishing peace, stressing that peace is a condition for survival and prosperity for the Korean people.Moon said he is extremely proud to have accompanied the people in the nation's history of achieving success and stressed he will cheer for the continuation of such a legacy.