Yoon to Take Office as President on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is set to take office as the nation's 20th president on Tuesday.Yoon, who won the March 9 election, will assume the president's legal authority and role of the head of state at 12 a.m. He is set to begin his duties as commander-in-chief by being briefed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) at an underground bunker of his Yongsan office.A bell-ringing ceremony will be held at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul's Jongno District to mark the start of Yoon's five-year presidency.After paying tribute at the Seoul National Cemetery on Tuesday morning, Yoon will attend his inauguration ceremony in front of the National Assembly at 11 a.m.During his speech, the president-elect is expected to call on the nation to make a leap forward and enhance its role within the international community, with an emphasis on liberty, human rights, a market economy, fairness and solidarity.On Monday, Yoon will meet with foreign dignitaries in town for his inauguration, including Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, and British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling.