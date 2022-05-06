PPP Floor Leader Requests Plenary Session to Approve PM Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has requested for a plenary session to be convened to approve the appointment of prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo.After meeting with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Monday, Kweon said the formation of the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol government, set to take office on Tuesday, would only be complete with the appointment of all Cabinet members.The floor leader said he requested the Speaker to hold the plenary session to allow the new government to deliver a policy speech after submitting an extra budget plan to finance COVID-19 compensation on Thursday or Friday.The Yoon administration is reportedly seeking to convene its first Cabinet meeting on Thursday to approve the budget bill, expected to be worth around 30 trillion won.Asked about the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) possible rejection of the prime minister nominee, Kweon said he plans to continue meeting with DP lawmakers concerned about the potential public backlash from such a rejection.