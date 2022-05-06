Kishida: Seoul, Tokyo Cannot Leave Historical Problems Unresolved

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has indicated that Seoul and Tokyo can no longer leave their colonial-era disputes unaddressed.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Monday, Kishida, when asked about his foreign minister representing Japan at President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration on Tuesday, responded by saying difficult issues that remain between the two countries cannot be left as they are.While highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation with South Korea in addressing global issues such as the Ukraine crisis, Kishida said Tokyo's approach to relations with Korea is based on past agreements regarding the two sides' historical disputes.Tokyo has repeatedly claimed that reparation issues surrounding Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery were settled in the 1965 normalization treaty and 2015 bilateral agreement, respectively.Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who arrives in Seoul on Monday, is expected to meet with foreign minister nominee Park Jin before attending Tuesday's inauguration ceremony.Hayashi's visit to Seoul will be the first by a Japanese foreign minister in about four years.