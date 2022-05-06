Yoon Announces Vice Ministerial Appointments for 15 Ministries

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has announced vice ministerial appointments for 15 government ministries.In a notice to media outlets on Monday, the office for Yoon's spokesperson said the announcement reflects the president-elect's will to ensure there is no vacuum in state affairs.Yoon appointed Bang Ki-sun, a director at the Asian Development Bank, as first vice finance minister, and Choi Sang-dae, the deputy minister of the finance ministry's budget office, as second vice finance minister.Cho Hyun-dong, the head of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization Investment and Technology Promotion Office(UNIDO ITPO) Korea, was named first vice foreign minister.Lee Do-hoon, who was the nation's top nuclear envoy during the Moon Jae-in administration, was named second vice foreign minister.