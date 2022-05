Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say the downward trend in new COVID-19 infections was slowing and an understanding of the current trend will become more evident after this week.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae forecast on Monday that despite the onset of the stagnation, a sudden spike in cases is not expected to occur though small-scale infection clusters will continue until the fall season.He explained that while the lifting of social distancing rules may have influenced the slowdown, it was originally expected that the stagnation in the downward trend would last for some time.He also said that he does not believe that the decline in cases could lead to the end of the pandemic, and noted that infections will still occur among those who have yet to be infected.